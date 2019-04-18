Rise & fly again soon: B-Town on Jet Airways crisis

Mumbai: For some, Jet Airways was their first choice of travel, and for some it felt like a "home" in the sky. A stream of Bollywood celebrities turned emotional as Jet Airways announced temporary suspension of flights, leaving thousands of its employees, passengers and fans in the lurch.

Jet shut operations on Wednesday night as it failed to secure interim funding for maintaining even bare minimum operations.

Here's what Bollywood stars tweeted:

Rishi Kapoor: My heartfelt wishes for the Jet Airways people. You have served us with utmost love and care. Thank you. Sorry for this chaos. All will be good!

Anupam Kher: This is such a sad news. I really loved the professionalism, the service and the people of Jet Airways. Hope things change for this airlines soon. Jet Airways temporarily shuts down operations.

Shekhar Kapur: Once we proudly showed it off as how India could be the best in the world. For Jet Airways was a truly a world beating airline in its quality, service, staff, in everything. Naresh Goyal was committed to make it so. Sad to see it finally grounded today.

Swara Bhasker: Will miss you Jet Airways. You were always my first choice for travel! Your crew and on-board teams were so hospitable and warm! Will miss you. Hope you find a way to be back in the skies again! Adieu, fare thee well.

Sonu Sood: Indian skies can never be the same without Jet Airways. I am sure it will bounce back and millions of livelihoods attached to it will see the light again. I thank all my friends in Jet for all the love they had showered on their passengers. We are with you always.

Kubbra Sait: This hurts immensely. It's the goodwill that the airline has generated over the years. I hope the time in the interim allows the organisation to regroup and fly again. Good luck Jet Airways.

Masaba: Let's not forget that a large part of the success of Jet Airways was its incredible staff that managed to keep a smiling face through the crisis. And now to be blown off course for months at a stretch. Praying for the 15,000+ employees at Jet Airways. This must be a terrible time for them.

Nimrat Kaur: Travelling will never be the same. Grateful for creating home thousands of miles above. Heartbroken, but hopeful this isn't it. Will miss you Jet Airways.

Mohit Raina: The Final Call. 9W 2502. Jet Airways, thoughts and wishes for 20,000 employees. One of the finest airlines, the hospitality, warmth, never felt it was a carrier, felt home. This too shall pass. You will fly soon.

Gul Panag: Loved the experience. Always the ‘Joy of Flying'. Here's wishing you all the best and hoping you're back soon. Good luck

Shekhar Suman: Jet airways has plunged into darkness... jet black!

Ronit Roy: I had attended the launch party of Jet Airways at Naresh Goyal's residence in Mumbai and now.... My humble thanks to all at Jet Airways for the years of wonderful service given to me. Remember -- every end is a new beginning.

Onir: Will kind of miss Jet Airways. Was for a very long time my first choice while taking flights.

Sophie Choudry: This is heartbreaking, but I will forever remain a Jet loyalist! Thank you to all the incredible Jet staff the world over for always being the best. Your loyalty through thick and thin is an example to all. I truly believe with all my heart that Jet Airways will rise and soar again.

Vivek Agnihotri: My tribute to a wonderful airlines. My heart goes out to the awesome staff, pilots. I spent a lot of my life, read and wrote amazing stuff in your lounges, flights. This is to thank all the stewards, pilots, ground staff and engineers. Please come back, if you can.

Sonal Chauhan: Breaks my heart to see that my favourite airline is no longer operational. I grew up with you Jet Airways and you will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for all the fond memories and great service. PS. Still hoping for a miracle.