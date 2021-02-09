Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor dies of cardiac arrest

New Delhi: Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' star has reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta broke the unfortunate news of Rajiv Kapoor's demise on Twitter.

Very sad news. Rajiv (Chimpu) Kapoor passes away following a heart attack.

Several fans and celebs reacted to his untimely demise and extended condolences. Initial reports suggest he suffered a cardiac arrest.

However, the family is yet to release an official statement.

Rajiv Kapoor aka Chimpu (fondly called by family and close friends) made his Bollywood debut in Ek Jaan Hain Hum back in 1983. He entered movies as a leading actor in father and veteran filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985.

Chimpu starred in several movies including Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988).

He was last seen in 1990 release Zimmedaar in 1990 after which he turned to producing and directing, as per reports.