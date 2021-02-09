Actor Rajiv Kapoor dies, Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor confirms report

New Delhi: Actor Raj Kapoor's son Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday (February 9). He was 58-year-old. According to reports, the actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

A TOI report stated that Rajiv was immediately rushed to a hospital by his brother Randhir Kapoor where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was imm

Rajiv’s sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to confirm the news. Sharing a photo of the actor, Neetu wrote, 'RIP'.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor expressed his condolences on his death and wrote, "Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! Deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace."