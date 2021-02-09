हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rajiv Kapoor

Actor Rajiv Kapoor dies, Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor confirms report

Actor and younger brother of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday. He was 58-year-old. According to reports, the actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest following which he was rushed to a Mumbai hospital. However, he was declared dead by the doctors. 

Actor Rajiv Kapoor dies, Rishi Kapoor&#039;s wife Neetu Kapoor confirms report
File Photo

New Delhi: Actor Raj Kapoor's son Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday (February 9). He was 58-year-old. According to reports, the actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest. 

A TOI report stated that Rajiv was immediately rushed to a hospital by his brother Randhir Kapoor where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was imm  

Rajiv’s sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to confirm the news. Sharing a photo of the actor, Neetu wrote, 'RIP'.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor expressed his condolences on his death and wrote, "Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! Deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace." 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajiv KapoorRajiv Kapoor deathRajiv Kapoor cardiac arresttusshar kapoorRaj Kapoor sons
Next
Story

Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor dies of cardiac arrest
  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M52S

Exclusive on Uttarakhand Tragedy: Tapovan Tunnel से Zee News Ground Report