Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor's beautiful, timeless love story through the lens!

Their on-screen chemistry turned into the real-life romance and the two got married on January 22, 1980.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor died at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Thursday, 8:45 am. He was battling Leukemia for the past two years and underwent treatment for it in New York for a year. 

He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor, who was always vocal about issues on Twitter, had first disclosed about his illness on the micro-blogging site. 

All through his tough times, Neetu Kapoor stood like a rock behind him. The two cemented a great bond of love and affection - giving picture-perfect relationship goals to fans and followers. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor worked in several movies like Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Do Dooni Chaar amongst various others together.

Their on-screen chemistry turned into the real-life romance and the two got married on January 22, 1980. Today, let's cherish their love through pictures: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meal out after a long period becomes so special!! You value each moment enjoy every dish 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lifelong relationship Friendship ..



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love this pic @bloomingdales had to drag him  #memories #keeppositive #blessings



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nature teaches us to appreciate  #flowers #beautiful#happycolors #



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A stroll at Central Park with perfect weather for company #vitD#beautifulday



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It's my way or the highway 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There are some things money can't buy ::: Morals Manners Integrity 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mr twittershi kapoor !!! Mrs Neetustagram Kapoor !!! 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nothing comes easy in life ... Even Santa comes with a Clause !!!! 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Once Upon A Time When I Was Fat n Rishi Was Patlu 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

35 years today !!! 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The sulky poo from Doosra Aadmi 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Khulum khula pyar krenge hum dono !!! Eid Mubarak 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kabhie Kabhie !!



Rishi Kapoor's family released a statement this morning: 

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with Leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

 

 

