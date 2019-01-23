हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor go on a lunch date with friends, celebrate anniversary in NYC—See pic

The veteran actor is an avid social media user.

New Delhi: The supremely talented and maverick actors of Hindi cinema, Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor set major couple goals for the younger lot. To celebrate their wedding anniversary which was on January 22, the awesome duo went on a lunch date with friends.

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of the two posing with friends in NYC while they enjoyed their anniversary lunch. She wrote: “Just a anniv lunch which becomes super fun with some interesting minds Param @savn rohini.. financial wizard Bimal Parekh.”

Meanwhile, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni a day ago had shared a heartwarming post and a picture collage on Instagram wishing her parents on the anniversary. Check it out here:

Rishi Kapoor is currently in New York City and is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness. His wife and family have been by his side and is giving him constant support.

The veteran actor is an avid social media user and keeps sharing pictures and updates with fans on his Twitter handle.

Together, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor have featured in a number of blockbuster hits. Their on-screen jodi lit-up the silver screens everytime they appeared together.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery and the couple a happy anniversary!

