Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gets permission to travel from Delhi to Mumbai amid lockdown restrictions

New Delhi: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been issued a pass by the Delhi Police to travel to Mumbai for the veteran actor’s last rites. Riddhima is married to industrialist Bharat Sahni. The family stays in South-East Delhi’s Friends Colony area. The passes were issued at 10.30 am on Thursday morning after Rishi Kapoor’s death. Apart from her, Bharat has also been allowed to travel, along with their daughter Samara and two other family members.

With flights and trains suspended due to coronavirus lockdown, the Sahnis will travel 1,400 kilometres by road to attend Rishi Kapoor’s funeral in Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites will be held at the Chandanwadi Crematorium, Marine Lines. Tight security has been deployed amid the lockdown restrictions. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has requested his family to perform the last rites directly at the crematorium from the hospital and not take him to home.

Rishi Kapoor died today morning at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He battled leukaemia for two years. Last night, he was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathing problem.

He had travelled to the US in September 2019 for medical treatment and returned to India in September 2019.

Rishi Kapoor was married to veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. Apart from Riddhima, they are also parents to son Ranbir.