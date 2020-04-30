Rishi Kapoor’s last rites at Chandanwadi Electric Crematorium amid tight police security

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s last rites will take place at Mumbai’s Chandanwadi Electric Crematorium later in the day amid tight police security. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has requested his family to perform the last rites directly at the crematorium from the hospital and not take him to his home. This comes in the wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic due to which the country is under lockdown.

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. He was 67. He was hospitalised last night after he complained of some breathing problem. Rishi Kapoor got treated for cancer in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019.

In February, Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At that time, he had said that he was suffering from an "infection". After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

He is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor, also an actor.

The Kapoor family released a statement soon after his death and said Rishi Kapoor should be remembered with a smile and not tears.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," read a statement released by the Kapoor family after his death.

"He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way," it further read.

