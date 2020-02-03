हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor undergoing treatment for infection

Unconfirmed reports stated Ranbir Kapoor was accompanied by his friend Alia Bhatt.

New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor clarified on Sunday that he is down with an infection and is being given medical attention for the same. Earlier, unconfirmed reports stated that the actor had to be admitted to a hospital in the city after he arrived here for a family function.

The 67-year-old actor was quoted in ndtv.com as saying that he was undergoing treatment for an infection. Pollution in the Capital could be the reason for the condition.

According to the news18.com, a close family member said: "Chintuji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalised. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. On hearing of his father's health issue, Rishi's son Ranbir also flew to Delhi."

Unconfirmed reports stated Ranbir was accompanied by his friend Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir and Alia were supposed to perform at Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain's mehendi ceremony, but according to pinkvilla.com the plans were cancelled because Ranbir had to fly to Delhi.

 

Rishi Kapoorrishi kapoor health updateRanbir KapoorNeetu KapoorinfectionAlia BhattDelhi
