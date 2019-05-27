Rishi Kapoor urges government to focus on education, employment

New York: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has urged the government to focus on employment, education and health provisions for citizens.

Rishi, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York, reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Arun Jaitley, in a series of tweets to share his concerns after their party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

"My sincerest wish, desire and request to the re-elected BJP, Arun Jaitley, Smriti Irani, and the honorable PM Narendra Modiji... Please work upon getting India free education, medical, pension... It's difficult but if you start working on today, we will achieve it one day," Rishi wrote.

"After seeing the graduations happening here and hearing about specialized treatments in hospitals, why can only a few avails/afford these. After all, most doctors and teachers here in the US are Indians," he added.

The 66-year-old actor said focus on these aspects could give us "the India we Indians want to see".

"Literacy will give the educated youth decent jobs and the sick a full life. A true Democracy -- a chance," he said, adding: "Please excuse me if I have overstepped but being a citizen I feel my duty to voice it."