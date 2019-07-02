Rishi Kapoor wishes luck to Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezan

New York: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York for medical treatment, has sent his best wishes to Meezaan for his debut film "Malaal". Meezaan is the grandson of veteran actor Jagdeep and son of Jaaved Jaaferi.

"New star. Wishing Jagdeep sahab`s grandson, Jaaved Jaaferi`s son, the third generation actor - Meezaan, all the very best on his debut film `Malaal`. God bless and all the best. Blessings," Rishi tweeted on Tuesday.

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, "Malaal" also features filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s niece Sharmin Segal, who is also making her acting debut in Bollywood with the movie.

"Malaal" is releasing on Friday.