Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia make goofy dishwashing video to wish Ajay Devgn on birthday

Apart from making comedy videos, the star couple has also been seen spreading awareness about coronavirus among their followers.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn celebrated his 51st birthday on Thursday, and his "Total Dhamaal" co-star Riteish Deshmukh sent him a hilarious wish on his special day.

Taking to social media, Riteish posted a TikTok video in which he is seen washing utensils while his wife,actress Genelia holding 'belan' in her hand. The couple made a goofy video on Ajay's song "Mauka milega toh hum" from the 1994 movie "Dilwale".

"Happy Birthday Dearest @ajaydevgn Some isolation humour with @geneliad on one of your songs- have a great one my brother," Riteish wrote.

Apart from making comedy videos, the star couple has also been seen spreading awareness about coronavirus among their followers.

From wearing masks while working out to appealing fans to stay at home during the lockdown, Genelia and Riteish are doing their best to provide correct information among their followers in times of health crisis.

 

Riteish DeshmukhGeneliaAjay Devgn birthdayHappy Birthday Ajay Devgn
