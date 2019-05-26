close

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh remembers his father on his birth anniversary

Riteish's wife and actress Genelia too penned an emotional post for her father-in-law.

Mumbai: Actor Riteish Deshmukh became nostalgic on Sunday, the 74th birth anniversary of late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Riteish took to Instagram and wrote: "Happy Birthday Pappa... I miss you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Pappa...... I Miss You!!!

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Along with it, he uploaded a photograph of his father.

Riteish's wife and actress Genelia too penned an emotional post for her father-in-law.

"Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us everyday... unseen, unheard but still always near. Happy Birthday Pappa.. Sometimes I just look up and smile and say 'I know that was you'. Miss You," she wrote along with a black and white photograph.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, who served two terms as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and served in the Union cabinet as the Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Earth Sciences, was diagnosed with cirrhosis in 2011. He died on August 14, 2012.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused the late politician of being busy with film producers for his actor-son while the deadly 26/11 terrorist attack took place in the city in 2008.

Riteish had come in support of his father and defended him saying "it is wrong to accuse someone who is not here".

 

 

