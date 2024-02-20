Rituraj Singh To Sidharth Shukla: Celebs Who Died Due To Cardiac Arrest

New Delhi: Popular actor Rituraj Singh bid adieu to the world today due to cardiac arrest. He was 59 years old and his sudden demise has left fans and the industry in shock. The actor was known for his amazing performance in daily soaps and Bollywood movies. He was well known for his role in the TV show 'Anupamaa,' also, his performance in Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' was well received. Rituraj was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force.'

Many of the Indian celebrities have recently passed away due to cardiac arrest leaving the world in shock. Starting from veteran actor Satish Kaushik to popular singer KK, all these amazing talents suddenly died of heart attacks.

Sidharth Shukla: It all started with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, the famous actor Siddharth Shukla died due to cardiac arrest when he was just 40 years old. Sidharth felt uneasy after a heavy workout and left the world within hours leaving his family and fans in shock.

Raju Srivastav: Actor-comedian Raju Srivastav also died due to a heart attack and everyone was shaken by the news. The man whose punches and jokes made the world laugh left behind millions of people with tears in eyes.

KK: Popular singer KK, right after his concert in Kolkata passed away due to cardiac arrest. The singer was 53 years old when he left his fans sobbing after a sudden demise.

Satish Kaushik: Veteran actor Satish Kaushik was traveling in his car after a party when he had a heart attack. His sudden demise took a toll on his friends, family and fans.