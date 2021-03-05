Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha and wifey Priyanka Singha to welcome second child, announce good news with a lovely pic!

New Delhi: Television host and Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha took to social media and announced the good news with fans. Rannvijay and wife Priyanka Singha are about to welcome their second child and with an adorable fam jam post, shared the happy news.

While Rannvijay Singha is in Mumbai, busy with Splitsvilla shoot, his gorgeous preggers wifey and little daughter are in London. The duo shared the news with a 'missing each other' caption. Take a look:

On the work front, Rannvijay shot to fame after winning the first season of the reality show Roadies. Later, he joined the show in different capacities - at times as a judge, mentor and host respectively.

Rannvijay Singha made his Bollywood debut in Toss: A Flip of Destiny in 2009. He acted in London Dreams and Action Replayy as well. The popular TV face made his Punjabi film debut in 2011 release Dharti starring Jimmy Sheirgill.

Rannvijay married Priyanka Vohra on April 10, 2014. The couple has a daughter named Kainaat who was born on January 17, 2017. The duo is now expecting their second child together.

Congratulations to the stunning couple!