Robbery at Shilpa Shetty's Juhu Residence, Police Detain 2 Suspects

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have detained two persons in connection with a theft at Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's home here, an official said on Thursday. As per PTI, some valuables were allegedly stolen from the actor's residence in Juhu last week, the official said. Based on a complaint, a theft case was registered at Juhu police station and a probe was initiated, he said.

The probe team has detained two persons in this connection and their interrogation is on, the official added. The actor had filed a complaint at the police station after her residence was robbed.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently in Italy along with her entire family where she recently celebrated her birthday on June 8. She has been sharing stunning pictures and snippets on social media from her vacation in Tuscany.

The 48-year-old actress made her comeback to the silver screen in 2021 by starring in Hungama 2. She was also seen in Nikamma. According to India Today, Shilpa Shetty will also feature in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut web-series, The Indian Police Force. The show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra in vital roles.