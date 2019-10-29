Robbie Williams: I'll knock out Liam Gallagher in boxing match

Los Angeles: Singer Robbie Williams is keen to hit the boxing ring for a charity fight night with old foe and singer Liam Gallagher.

After YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul made a fortune from their punch-up, Willams has claimed that a fight between himself and the former Oasis frontman could be a real pay-per-view event, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I've just seen how much KSI and Logan Paul made from their fight and I think we could trounce that...," he told the GQ magazine.

"Liam wanted to go down to an abandoned railway track or something. I don't want to do that. It's got to be f**king whistles and bells if it happens."

The former "Take That" star is convinced he'd be the favourite to win.

"(I've been) boxing and sparring, so let's just say I'd be more than happy to get in the ring with him. More than happy. Let's be having you. And obviously I'd win. Not on points, no. He'd go down in the third round I reckon.

"We'd have to get a proper licence as we don't want to be wearing any head protection. Knock out. Third round. Nighty night."