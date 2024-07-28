Robert Downey Jr. Returns To Marvel As Doctor Doom In 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Doctor Doom in a new 'Avengers' movie titled 'Avengers: Doomsday'. Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the upcoming film. The duo is set to helm two new Avengers films -- 'Doomsday', which will introduce Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom, and 'Avengers: Secret Wars', reports variety.com.

Downey’s return as the villainous Victor von Doom was a massive shock to the fandom, including the ecstatic audience at Marvel’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. The star made a triumphant appearance in Hall H to talk about his return.

Take A Look At The Post:

"New mask, same task."



Robert Downey Jr. surprises Hall H to announce his return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/j1SEjzse3p — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024

The actor's first appearance as the super-genius Tony Stark was in 2008’s 'Iron Man', the first installment in the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe devised by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

In his over a decade-long journey in the MCU, Downey reprised the role in 10 films, including 'Iron Man 2', 'Iron Man 3', 'The Incredible Hulk', 'The Avengers', 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', 'Avengers: Infinity War', and 'Avengers: Endgame', which featured the death of Iron Man.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige emphasised to Vanity Fair last December that he had no interest in undermining Downey’s emotional exit.