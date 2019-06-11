close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brad Pitt

Robin Givens denies having affair with Brad Pitt

Robin Givens appeared on the Sunday night`s episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'. During the show, a curious fan asked her if the claims made by her ex-husband Mike Tyson, regarding her romantic relationship with Pitt, were in fact true.

Robin Givens denies having affair with Brad Pitt

Washington DC: Putting all the rumours to rest, Robin Givens denied having an affair with Brad Pitt.

The American television actress appeared on the Sunday night`s episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'. During the show, a curious fan asked her if the claims made by her ex-husband Mike Tyson, regarding her romantic relationship with Pitt, were in fact true.

In his memoir `Undisputed Truth`, American professional boxer alleged that he once drove to Givens` house and saw her in a car with Pitt after they had split. He also claimed that he caught Givens and Pitt in bed together while they were still married.

While she did admit that Tyson saw her with Pitt in a car, she dismissed the "caught in bed together" claims and said, "Pulling up in the driveway, that part is true. I didn`t read the book, but I was told he says he caught us in bed, which never happened. Never, ever, ever happened."

Givens and Tyson got married back in 1988 and ended their relationship with a divorce in 1989.

Meanwhile, in April, more than two years after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, the two were officially and legally labeled single. 

Tags:
Brad PittRobin GivensRobin Givens and Brad Pitt
Next
Story

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari having great time in Miami

Must Watch

PT28M54S

Morning Zee: Watch top stories of the hour, 11th June, 2019