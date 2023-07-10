Inside Karan Johar’s Best-Ever Kitty Party With Kusha Kapila And Arjun Kapoor

Filmmaker Karan Johar who is known for hosting some of the most glamorous and happening house parties in the industry has done it again, but this time with a different set of people. The acclaimed director — who is gearing up for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani — hosted a small get-together for content creators including Kusha Kapila, Sumukhi Suresh, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika Nm, Danish Sait, and Vedant Lamba. Joining them for the night was none other than Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Karan Johar on Instagram Stories shared the pictures from the gathering, calling it his "best-ever kitty party."

Karan Johar hosts Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika Nm, and others

In the Instagram pictures shared on Sunday, Karan Johar can be seen posing with the content creators with all of them flaunting their million-dollar smiles for the camera.



In the first selfie, Karan Johar wrote, "The best ever kitty party of the best content creators in the business!!! And also Fubu (Arjun Kapoor) and me and Vedant! Adding to the glamour."

In another one from the evening, Karan Johar can be seen posing with the group, while standing seemingly in his drawing room. "The muhurat of a film no one asked for," he wrote.

While the pictures are proof of the fun that the group had at the filmmaker's residence, they were also reshared by Kusha Kapila, Vedant Lamba, Niharika Nm, Sumukhi Suresh, and Tanmay Bhat on their respective Instagram handles.

While thanking Karan Johar for the party, Kusha Kapila noted how the director taught them the "what jhumka" thing from his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She further hilariously called it the "Annual Koffee 'influencer episode' reunion with fam."

Sumukhi also uploaded a picture from the party and wrote, "Met Karan and said 'hey Karan it’s me'. Next need to make tum kya mile dance reel. Anyone has extra chiffon saree and a Rocky?"

Others too shared the photos and thanked the director for hosting them. While the purpose behind the "not very usual" meeting is exactly known, all of them can be seen dressed in casuals.

Karan Johar is all set to return to the director's chair with the release of his upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani this month. Starring actors like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, the film will hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.