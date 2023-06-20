To Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, A Message From Shah Rukh Khan

After his making his debut as a director with the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar has come a long way and has now completed 25 years as an established filmmaker. With some of his outstanding work both as a director and a producer, he has left a major stamp on Indian cinema. This year being his 25th anniversary year in films, Karan Johar is all set with his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film which also marks Johar's return as a director after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil will release in July this year. Ahead of its release, makers have also really unveiled the first official teaser from the film, leaving fans all excited and happy.

Karan Johar's long-time friend and colleague, actor Shah Rukh Khan also joined the likes of those who congratulated him for his memorable journey in cinema. Known for being the best of friends and among the most successful director-actor duos, the two have proved their mettle through several films including Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name is Khan.

Taking to his social media handles, SRK shared the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and penned a heartfelt note for his director friend. Giving him a shout-out for completing 25 years as a filmmaker, the actor noted that Karan's father, late producer Yash Johar would have been extremely happy and proud of him. He also went on to praise the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, further extending his love and best wishes to the entire cast and crew.

"Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do," he wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

As soon as he shared the post, many including the director himself showered love. Karan while resharing the actor's post on his Instagram story wrote, "Bhai I love you...now and forever."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser launch

The makers on Tuesday unveiled the first official teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film which seems to be a mix of emotions including romance, drama, and friendship also features actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

The film will release globally on 28 July 2023.