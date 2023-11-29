Rohit Roy Credits Amitabh Bachchan For Inspiring His Acting Journey, Says 'I Am An Actor Because Of Him'
Expressing his deep admiration for the legendary actor, Rohit Roy declared, "I am a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan. His screen presence and real-life aura fascinate me to the point of madness."
Trending Photos
New Delhi: In a heartfelt revelation, accomplished actor Rohit Roy, currently known for his portrayal of DCP Avinash in Star Bharat's show "Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu," recently shared the profound influence Amitabh Bachchan has had on his acting career.
Expressing his deep admiration for the legendary actor, Rohit Roy declared, "I am a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan. His screen presence and real-life aura fascinate me to the point of madness. I love the way he presents himself on screen, and today, I am an actor because of him. His impression on me made me aspire to become an actor like him."
Roy went on to discuss his dream role, stating, "There isn't a particular role that I have in mind. In my childhood, I aspired to play Amitabh Ji's character from 'Zanjeer.' Later on, my desire shifted to 'Satte pe Satta.' Essentially, any character that Amitabh Bachchan has portrayed, I would love to take on a similar role. My fascination with him runs deep; in fact, I find myself a bit envious that my friend Abhishek Bachchan shares the same air as Amitabh Bachchan."
Rohit Roy's candid revelations provide a glimpse into the profound impact Amitabh Bachchan has had on shaping his artistic journey. The upcoming track of Star Bharat’s ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu’ will get the viewers hooked as Roy continues to captivate audiences with his performances as DCP Avinash.
Live Tv