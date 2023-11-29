Rohit Roy Credits Amitabh Bachchan For Inspiring His Acting Journey, Says 'I Am An Actor Because Of Him'

New Delhi: In a heartfelt revelation, accomplished actor Rohit Roy, currently known for his portrayal of DCP Avinash in Star Bharat's show "Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu," recently shared the profound influence Amitabh Bachchan has had on his acting career.

Expressing his deep admiration for the legendary actor, Rohit Roy declared, "I am a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan. His screen presence and real-life aura fascinate me to the point of madness. I love the way he presents himself on screen, and today, I am an actor because of him. His impression on me made me aspire to become an actor like him."

Roy went on to discuss his dream role, stating, "There isn't a particular role that I have in mind. In my childhood, I aspired to play Amitabh Ji's character from 'Zanjeer.' Later on, my desire shifted to 'Satte pe Satta.' Essentially, any character that Amitabh Bachchan has portrayed, I would love to take on a similar role. My fascination with him runs deep; in fact, I find myself a bit envious that my friend Abhishek Bachchan shares the same air as Amitabh Bachchan."

Rohit Roy's candid revelations provide a glimpse into the profound impact Amitabh Bachchan has had on shaping his artistic journey. The upcoming track of Star Bharat’s ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu’ will get the viewers hooked as Roy continues to captivate audiences with his performances as DCP Avinash.