Rohit Shetty birthday special: Top unknown facts about the ‘Box-Office king’

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is one of the most renowned directors in Bollywood. Indian audiences love him for the elaborate action scenes and light humour in his films. He’s given us entertaining hits such as ‘Golmaal’, ‘Singham’ and ‘Dilwale’ and hopefully, will continue to do so. However, not many know that he faced many struggles before achieving the name and fame he has today. On his 48th birthday, we take a look at some unknown facts about the legendary director and his journey in the film industry.

Rohit Shetty is the son of a famous stuntman and villain MB Shetty. Unfortunately, he lost his father during his childhood. His family of six siblings, along with his mother, faced many difficulties after that. Rohit Shetty's mother Ratna used to work as a junior artist in films following the early demise of his father.

Rohit was only 17-years-old, a teenager, when he began his career by working as an assistant director in Ajay Devgn’s film 'Phool Aur Kaante'. He worked under the guidance of director Kuku Kohli on the project. He continued to work as an assistant director for another 13 years after his first film.

Rohit Shetty, who made his career debut with ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, shares a great bond with Ajay Devgn and enrolled him for his first directorial debut 'Zameen'. The film, however, turned out to be an average grosser.

It was in 2006 when he got his first breakthrough as a successful director with cult comedy ‘Golmaal’. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor was a huge hit. After that, he directed several box-office hits such as ‘Golmaal Returns’, ‘Golmaal 3’, the ‘Singham’ series and ‘Bol Bachchan’ among others.

In 2013, Shetty released the hit film, ‘Chennai Express’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone which became the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the domestic market.

Rohit Shetty is one of the highest-grossing directors in Bollywood and holds the record of helming the maximum '100 Crore Club' domestic films.

The director is married to Maya Shetty and has a son, Ishaan.

Here, we wish the noted filmmaker a very Happy Birthday!