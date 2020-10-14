Row erupts over Radhe Maa's Bigg Boss 14 stint, know about the godwoman here and her controversies

New Delhi: Controversial godwoman Radhe Maa is facing backlash over her brief appearance on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), which is the apex body of saints and seers, has completely dissociated itself with Radhe Maa, saying that "she is neither a saint nor an ascetic."

ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri has also appealed to people not to associate Radhe Maa with saints and seers. He claimed that the "so-called godwoman had no knowledge about religion, scriptures and was well-versed only in singing and dancing which does not make her a religious person."

The Mahant further said that Radhe Maa was free to attend and participate in any show as it was her personal choice.

It may be recalled here that Radhe Maa made an appearance as a guest on 'Bigg Boss 14' twice - first during the grand premiere and later on Day 1. She interacted with the contestants and blessed them for their journey. She was escorted by two devotees.

Before the grand premiere, the promos of 'Bigg Boss 14' showed Radhe Maa inside the house, leading to speculations that she would be one of the contestants. However, later it was revealed that she stepped inside the house only to bless it.

Now, the question arises who is Radhe Maa. Know everything about here:

Radhe Maa aka Sukhvinder Kaur was born in April 1965 in Dorangala village, Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

She was apparently drawn to spirituality from a young age, her followers claim so.

She is married to Mohan Singh and has two children.

Radhe Maa used to work as a tailor to make ends meet for her family.

At 23, she reportedly became Mahant Ram Deen Das' disciple. It was Mahant Ram Deen Das who gave her the title of Radhe Maa.

Going by her appearance, it is quite clear that she loves to wear red. She carries a Trishul in hand.

Radhe Maa's name has been embroiled in several controversies and she has been in news for all the wrong reasons.

In 2015, the Mumbai Police had filed a case against her for allegedly instigating the in-laws of a woman to harass her for dowry. In the same year, a video surfaced online showing her dancing at a casino in London while sporting a western outfit.

A few days later, the Thane Police registered a case of cheating against Radhe Maa's secretary for allegedly not paying the full tax on a Jaguar car by giving a false address. In the same year again, trouble brewed for Radhe Maa, after ex-Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra accused the self-styled godwoman of sexually exploiting her.

In 2015, it was also said that she would participate in 'Bigg Boss 9'. However, reports say that she had then turned down the offer.

(With IANS inputs)