NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Rowan Atkinson aka ‘Mr Bean’ explains main purpose of a joke

Rowan Atkinson says that the main purpose of a joke is `to offend` or have the `potential to offend`.

Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 08:05 AM IST

Trending Photos

Rowan Atkinson aka ‘Mr Bean’ explains main purpose of a joke

Washington: British actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson defended the act of comedy, sharing that the main purpose of a joke is `to offend` or have the `potential to offend`. Taking a stand against `cancel culture`, which is the practice of engaging in mass cancelling to show disapproval of something, Atkinson in an interview with the Irish Times said that the motto of comedy is to make someone or something `look ridiculous`, reported Variety.

"It does seem to me that the job of comedy is to offend or have the potential to offend, and it cannot be drained of that potential. Every joke has a victim. That's the definition of a joke. Someone or something or an idea is made to look ridiculous," said the `Mr Bean` actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jaśfasola (@daily.jas.fasola)


When being questioned whether comedy should only be meant for those in power to bring them down, Atkinson had a befitting reply. "I think you`ve got to be very, very careful about saying what you`re allowed to make jokes about. What if there`s someone extremely smug, arrogant, aggressive, and self-satisfied, who happens to be below in society? They're not all in houses of parliament or in monarchies," said the actor-comedian.

According to Atkinson the `smug and self-satisfied people` belonging to the lower strata of the society also `deserve to be pulled up`, reported Variety.

"There are lots of extremely smug and self-satisfied people in what would be deemed lower down in society, who also deserve to be pulled up. In a proper free society, you should be allowed to make jokes about absolutely anything." added the 67-year-old.

He concluded by saying that not all jokes are meant for everyone. Atkinson is a famous face in Hollywood, acting in many comedy sitcoms like `Mr Bean`, `Johnny English`, and `Blackadder`.

He also starred in several noteworthy movies like, `Scooby-Doo`, `Love Actually`, `Dead on Time` and many more. Atkinson will next be seen in Netflix`s comedy series, titled `Man vs. Bee`, which will premier on June 24 this year, reported Variety.

The show follows the story of Trevor aka Atkinson who settles for a new job at a huge mansion as a house-sitter. However, things go haywire when a bee enters the premises of the mansion, driving Trevor crazy to get rid of the insect.

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
DNA Video
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
DNA Video
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Super Dadi - 105 Year Old Grandma's health tips
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the 105 Year Old Champion Grandma
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 21 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests