Saba Pataudi

Saba Pataudi shares adorable picture of Taimur resembling grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared an adorable picture of his son Taimur Ali Khan which is currently going viral on the internet.

Saba Pataudi shares adorable picture of Taimur resembling grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared an adorable picture of his son Taimur Ali Khan which is currently going viral on the internet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a picture of Taimur wearing in a white kurta-pyjama lounging on a chair like a royal.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

"My boys....Chote Nawab..... Mahsha'Allah. Lounging like a royal ...na?," Saba captioned the post.

Saba also shared a collage featuring Taimur and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on her Instagram story and wrote, "royalty inherited" over it.

ba

The adorable post accumulated thousands of comments from fans and followers.

"Like a boss," a fan wrote.

"Masha Allah Chote Nawab," another social media user wrote.

A third fan wrote, "such a cute photo."

Saif and Kareena dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016.

Saifeena welcomed their second child, Jeh on February 21 this year. 

 

