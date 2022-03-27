RRR: Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni cheers for husband amid whistles and dance, video goes viral

Hyderabad: Ram Charan not only enthralled fans with his performance in his latest release `RRR`, but also left his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela impressed. The epic period action-drama has emerged as as blockbuster on the ticket window and has been receiving an overwhelming response from everywhere.

Meanwhile, a video has been doing the rounds on the internet, in which Upasna Kamineni is seen cheering for Ram while watching the film in a theatre. In the video, Upasana can be seen cheering for her husband amid all the whistling and dancing in the theatre. She also took a fistful of confetti and threw it at the screen. Upasna also shared the particular video on her Instagram handle. Needless to say, her act speaks of her love for her husband and southern actor Ram Charan and shows how proud she is seeing his performance in the film.

Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “This video of RRR actor Ram Charan's wife has been going viral since yesterday."

For the unversed, 'RRR' is SS Rajamouli's directorial. The film is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Set in 1920, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they began the fight for their country.

Made on a budget of Rs 550 crore, 'RRR' was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, which has been deferred multiple times due to production delays and followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also features Jr NTR in the lead role. It has earned Rs 257 crore worldwide on day one of its release on Friday. with this collection, the film has broken the record for the highest opening-day collection earned by an Indian film.

Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have played cameos in the magnum opus.