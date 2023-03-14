RRR star Jr NTR Wishes To Work With Brad Pitt On This Film

NEW DELHI: NTR Jr is on cloud nine currently after the humongous victory of his film 'RRR' on the global platform. The song 'Naatu Naatu', featuring him and Ram Charan won Oscars 2023 in the Best Original Song category. The actor attended the 95th Academy Awards after receiving worldwide applause for the portrayal of Komaram Bheem in RRR. He opened up about his Hollywood influence and turned fanboy of Brad Pitt.

During his interaction with the media at the 95th Academy Award, Jr NTR was asked asked about one actor he would love to meet at the Oscar. He was quick to chime in Brad Pitt. He said, "I love him!! I love the dedication Brad Pitt has towards his films, I love the way he acts, I love the way he walks So for me everything about Brad Pitt is great."

When further asked about one film NTR would love to team up with Brad Pitt the RRR star said, "I would love to be the Hector in Troy but not die." He even spoke about the Marvel series and how if everybody wants it to happen, it's good omen and it might happen soon.

For the unversed, Jr NTR essayed the role of 'Komaram Bheem' in epic action-drama film 'RRR' and also received applause for his portrayal of a revolutionary. On the other hand, Ram Charan essayed the role of a sincere and honest police officer Ram. The film centers around fictional versions of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Made on a budget of Rs 550 crore (USD 72 million), RRR is the most expensive Indian film to date. With Rs 240 crore (USD 30 million) worldwide on its first day, 'RRR' recorded the highest opening-day earned by an Indian film. It emerged as the highest-grossing film in its home market of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, grossing over Rs 415 crore (USD 52 million).