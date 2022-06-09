हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rs 9000 injection for fairer skin colour: Esha Gupta's SHOCKING revelation, says 'was asked to get nose sharpened'

Esha Gupta has opened up about the challenges shefaced during the initial days of her career. The actress reveals that she had once got carried away to get an injection worth Rs 9000 to get fairer skin as she was advised to do so. 

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who made her debut with 'Jannat 2' in 2012, has made a shocking revelation about the difficulties she faced during her initial days of career in the film industry. The 36-year-old actress, who is currently seen in web-series 'Aashram 3', revealed that she was advised to get injections for fairer skin colour and even tried to find the price of such an injection at the time. 

Esha who has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry and continues to work with ace actors and directors recalled the time when she was questioned about her skin complexion.

Talking to Prabhat Khabar, she revealed, "At the starting of my career, I was advised to get my nose sharpened. I was told my nose is round. A long time ago, people also advised me to get injections for fair skin and even I got carried away for some time. I went ahead and found out that such an injection would cost Rs 9000. I won't name them but you will find many of our actresses with fair skin."

She added, "Actresses have a lot of pressure of looking beautiful. I would never want my daughter to become an actor otherwise she will face the pressure of looking beautiful from a young age. She will not be able to live her life like a normal, real person. I'd want she becomes an athlete, she would not have to study much either."

Speaking of her work, Esha has worked in films like 'Chakravyuh', 'Raaz 3D', 'Rustom' and 'Baadshaho' among others. Her last appearance on the big screen was in 2019 when she was seen in 'Total Dhamaal' and 'One Day Justice Delivered'. 

