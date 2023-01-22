Rumoured lovebirds Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad join family on Sunaina Roshan's birthday, check out pics

New Delhi: Actress Saba Azad was seen posing alongside Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family as she attended his sister Sunaina Roshan's birthday.

Present at the birthday party were Hrithik's sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, Pashmina Roshan, uncle-music composer Rajesh Roshan, as well as the actor's father Rakesh.

Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram to wish her daughter and share a glimpse of the birthday celebrations.

Pinkie wrote in her Instagram caption: "Happy birthday to my darling daughter Sunainaa my sunshine, my life, my heartbeat. Your happiness means the world to all of your family, we love you. The orange candles, the flowers in yellow, the colours of the cake say it all we want your life filled with colours."

Hrithik and Saba were first seen together on a date in Mumbai in early 2022. Since then, Saba has joined Hrithik at various events and family get-togethers. They also celebrated Diwali and Christmas together.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone.