Rupali Ganguly Is Unaffected With All The Claims By Her Stepdaughter Esha Verma As She Dances Her Heart Out, 'Positivity Always'

Mumbai: It seems Rupali Ganguly is choosing to focus on positivity despite the claims made by her stepdaughter, Esha Verma. Recently, Rupali was seen dancing joyfully, which she shared with a message highlighting the importance of positivity. Her carefree attitude suggests that she is not letting any personal issues affect her public demeanour.

In cases like these, celebrities often prefer to stay composed and focus on their work or personal happiness rather than engaging publicly with family matters. Rupali’s response of “positivity always” seems to reflect this approach.

Rupali has been making headlines ever since her stepdaughter claimed her being controlling and even accused her of providing some kind of medication to her father Ashvin K Verma and not letting him meet his daughters. However, Ashvin defended his wife and shared a long statement where he admitted to having two daughters from his past marriage.

Later in an interview with Free Press Journal, Esha lashed out at Rupali and accused her has building happiness over her mother’s sorrow. She further alleged that Rupali abused her mom and snatched all her jewellery as well. Esha even compared Rupali to her show character Kavya played by Madalsa Sharma.