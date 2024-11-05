Rupali Ganguly’s Stepdaughter Accuses Her Of Using Her Parent’s Bedroom, Her Mom’s Jewels

Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly has been on the radar of her stepdaughter as she has been making shocking claims about the actress and her marriage with her father Ashvin K Verma. After her post went viral where Esha Verma accused Rupali of not letting her meet her father and giving him some medications. She even accused further at Anupamaa actress that she is controlling and psychotic. And now she has shared a fresh post where she once again made a shocking revelation that she has built her happiness over her mother’s sorrow.

Esha in an interview with Free Press Journal revealed, “Rupali is my father's third marriage. My mom is the second and I do not want to speak about the first because that is literally not my place. My parents were married from 1997 to 2008. There is proof that Rupali has posted and my father as well that they were together and bestfriends and lovers and all that. I am not sure what year, but you can see it on their profile. But I know when their affair started and at that time I was just 2 years old. So we can say in the year 2000 is when it began.”

In the same interview, she said, “Rupali would come to my house in New Jersey and stay in my parents bedroom and steal my mother’s jewellery. And when we would come to Mumbai to visit my grand parents, she would come to my house and would abuse my mother and she threatened me and my mother and she claimed that I was not my father’s kid. I do not have evidence of those texts because this was long time ago and we did not have the technology that we have today. So I don’t have the screenshots and all of that but these were the texts we would get”

The girl even reacted to her post that is going viral and took to her Instagram stories and wrote,” To everyone who’s seen the recent news and reached out – thank you for taking the time to understand my perspective. Watching something so personal go viral has been surreal and overwhelming.This isn’t just a headline; it’s my life, my childhood, and the pain I endured then and still feel today.”

She mentioned that her father is lying and is not ready to accept the truth as she reacted over his defence for Rupali Ganguly, “My father and his wife may deny these claims, but I believe their response is rooted in fear of the truth finally surfacing. I love my father deeply and idolized him as any young daughter would. But he chose to exclude me from his life, and that disconnection has been incredibly painful.Watching her rise in the entertainment world with a public image so far from reality has only added to the hurt, especially as she plays a character who champions the very values she disregarded in real life. I know I’m risking a lot by speaking up, but if my voice is finally heard, that’s enough.”

Amid all the accusations, Rupali made a public appearance with her husband and son and happily posed for the paparazzi.