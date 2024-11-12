Rupali Ganguly Sends Defamation Notice Of Rs 50 Cr To Stepdaughter Esha Over Maligning Her Image, Latter Deletes Her Video On Instagram

Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly chose not to react to any allegations made by her stepdaughter Esha Verma. Esha Verma grabbed headlines after she made shocking claims about Rupali, she alleged her having an affair with her father despite her being married to her mother Sapna Verma, she was even accused of physical and verbal abuse by the actress and her mother. And now Rupali Ganguly has filed a defamation lawsuit against Esha Verma demanding Rs 50 Cr as compensation for maligning her image in public.

Rupali Ganguly's lawyer Sana Raees Khan who was also seen in Bigg Boss 18 spoke to HT and revealed they have sent a defamation suit to Esha Verma, she said," We have issued a defamation notice to her stepdaughter in response to her false and damaging statements as Rupali firmly stands against the use of defamatory tactics for Publicity and she has taken this legal step to protect her reputation from unfounded claims. These baseless allegations were intended to harm Rupali Ganguly’s reputation and capitalize on her public standing. Such actions have not only caused emotional distress but have also unfairly tarnished her personal and professional integrity".

The notice sent to Esha Verma has made several claims that she took this step only to malign the image of Rupali which has affected her integrity and professional life with financial losses.

In an interview with HT, Esha accused Rupali of physically and verbally abusing her mother," Rupali threatened my mother. If I spoke to him on call, she’d scream in the background. She even cornered me when I went to visit him in Mumbai. She told me, ‘You will regret if you ever do this again or say you want your parents to meet’. I was always afraid to go to India and couldn’t stay longer than two days with him."

Indeed, the allegations made by Esha Verma against Rupali Ganguly left her fans shocked and how. For now, Esha has deleted her latest video on Instagram that she posted a few days ago in which she had claimed the Anupamaa fame and her father mocking her mental health.