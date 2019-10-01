Russell Brand: Being drug free makes me feel anything is possible

Los Angeles: Comedian author and political activist Russell Brand, who has previously spoken about drug use, says being drug-free makes him think that anything is possible.

A twitter user on Tuesday asked Brand: "Very personal question and you may not want to answer but do you feel all the drugs has expanded your mind?"

The comedian replied: "The LSD made me feel that my 'self' was a construct. Heroin made me feel life was bearable, being drug free makes me think that anything is possible."

Brand, who is been sober for over a decade now, was a heroin and crack addict who thrived on substance abuse, according to a portal newidea.com.au.

The "Get Him to the Greek" star in 2017, released a memoir of his road to sobriety, "Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions".

In 2004, he took his first one-man show, the confessional "Better Now", to the Edinburgh Festival, giving what he claimed was an honest account of his heroin addiction.