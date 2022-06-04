हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sab kuch itna positive chal raha tha....: Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19 again, pens quirky note

This is the second time, actor Kartik Aaryan has tested positive for the virus. Previously, he tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021. He was set to perform at IIFA awards 2022, which is taking place in Abu Dhabi. 

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kartik Aaryan is the latest celebrity from the tinsle town to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor, who is riding high on the success of his latest horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', shared the health update on social media.

The actor took to social media and penned a quirky note writing, "Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya." Meanwhile, his fans and well wishers have showered him with a bunch of ‘Get Well Soon’ messages.

"yeh toh kuch zyaada hi positive ho gaya! Pehle covid fela hua tha abhi Bhool Bhualiyaa fel gaya hai," wrote one.  "Haa bhai bilkul COVID ki bhool bhulaiya khatm ab toh aapki hi chalegi #bhoolbhulaiya2," wrote another. "Kya sacchi.? Ya mazak kar rahe ho?? Keh do ki ye mazak hai @kartikaaryan," a fan commented. 

It is to be noted that Kartik was set to perform at the IIFA awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

This is the second time the 31-year-old actor has tested positive for the virus. Previously, he tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.

Speaking of his latest release, a Anees Bazmee directorial 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been enjoying an unstoppable run at the ticket window. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer has been able to rake in Rs 150 crore at the box office. The film clashed with Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' but Kartik's film managed to overpower the latter.

The report says that if 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' keeps up with the same momentum, it can make it to the list of highest-grossing comedy films. 

Kartik will next be seen in action-comedy 'Shehzada', which is a Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. 'Shehzada' also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal, Ali Asgar, Ronit Roy in lead roles and is scheduled to release theatrically on November 4, 2022. 

