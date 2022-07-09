New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan's love interest Saba Azad is an avid social media user. The couple is on a vacation to Paris reportedly and has been exploring the beautiful city together. Saba took to her Instagram handle and first dropped a picture clicked by her beau and desi Greek God and in her second post, she shared a driving video.

SABA AZAD AND HRITHIK ROSHAN IN PARIS

Saba Azad posted the video but it doesn't show whose driving the car. Although if you watch the full video, you can easily guess it's none other than Mr Roshan. She captioned it: c'est comme ca which can be translated in English as 'That's just the way it is'.

HRITHIK AND SABA'S LOVE STORY

Hrithik Roshan was first spotted with his mystery girl aka actress-musician Saba Azad in February this year. Later, their appearances together increased and the buzz about them being a couple caught up fast. Saba and Hrithik's social media PDA too has not gone unnoticed by fans. Also, Hrithik's family too appreciates the young singer-actress and often comments on her post.

Looks like the fam-jam approves of this relationship already. However, neither Hrithik nor Saba has openly talked about it yet.

HRITHIK ROSHAN WORK LIFE

On the work front, Hrithik has announced the wrap of 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan. The movie is slated to release on September 30, 2022. The movie is based on the popular Indian folktale 'Vikram Aur Betal' with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik in pivotal parts.

Hrithik also has 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is touted to be India’s first aerial action film. The film marks Roshan's third project with Anand after 'Bang Bang' and 'War'.