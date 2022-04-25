New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is already a celebrity with massive fan following on social media. The star kid, however is said to be interested in taking up acting as a career and is ready to make her Bollywood debut. Sara has previously featured in brand endorsements.

According to a source in Bollywood Life, Sara is expected to make her acting debut soon and both her parents are supportive of her life choices.

“Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been very much interested in acting and she has even taken a few acting lessons as she does some brand endorsements. Sara has done her studies at London University in medicine. However the 24-year-old girl's interested in making her career in the glamour world,” shared the source.

The portal also added that Sara is extremely talented and might blow off audiences with her acting skills.

Sara Tendulkar often makes it to headlines. The actress was earlier too reported to make her Bollywood debut opposite actor Shahid Kapoor. However, at that time her father Sachin had dismissed it as rumour and said, “My daughter Sara is enjoying her academic pursuits. Annoyed at all the baseless speculation about her joining films".

Sara already has a massive following of 1.8 million followers on her Instagram page. They sure would be delighted if she indeed joins the showbiz.

Sara’s younger brother Arjun Tendulkar is following the footsteps of his father and is gearing up to make a career as a cricketer. He made his Under-19 debut for India against Sri Lanka in 2018. He later made his Twenty20 debut on 15 January 2021, for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Arjun is currently part of IPL team Mumbai Indians.