Kubbra Sait

Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait reveals she was sexually abused by her 'uncle' as a child!

Kubbra Sait in the book revealed that she was abused by her ‘uncle’ who her family thought was an ‘angel’. She was last seen in Apple TV+'s sci-fi show ‘Foundation'.

Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait reveals she was sexually abused by her &#039;uncle&#039; as a child!

New Delhi: Actress Kubbra Sait, who shot to fame after her role in Sacred Games, recently came up with her memoir titled, ‘Open Book: Not quite a Memoir’ in which she has shared her life journey. In one particular part, she mentioned the horrific incident of facing sexual abuse as a teenager.

Kubbra Sait in the book revealed that she was abused by her ‘uncle’ who her family thought was an ‘angel’. She wrote: "When Mumma sighed at the reprieve that cash provided, I sighed too. Just then, a hand slid to the back seat of the car where I was sitting and slid up my dress. X, who was no longer my uncle, smiled as he rubbed my thigh. I was numb in that moment… He started frequenting our home, and Mumma would laugh with and cook for him. In front of her, he would kiss my cheek and say, ‘Oh my Kubrati, you’re my favourite little one’. Although uncomfortable, I kept quiet."

She narrated in detail the incident of her first sexual assault, "This was not supposed to happen, but it was happening. I should have screamed, but I could not. I should have run for help, but I was shell-shocked. The kiss grew. He convinced me it was what I wanted, that it would make me feel better. He kept repeating it until I felt deafened, and then he unbuckled his trousers. I was unsure of what exactly was happening, but I remember thinking, I am losing my virginity. It was a big deal, but it was also my shameful secret."

 

