trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713322
NewsLifestylePeople
SAIF ALI KHAN

Saif Ali Khan Gets Candid On Stardom, Says 'I Like Being A Star'

In the episode, Saif Ali Khan, having completed over 30 years in the industry, gives his take on ‘Stardom’, and talks about his star-filled family. Catch the entire episode for more such ‘juicy’ details. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 12:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Saif Ali Khan Gets Candid On Stardom, Says 'I Like Being A Star' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood’s ‘It’ couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are back on screen together and they are serving! Spilling a whole cup of tea about their personal and professional lives, the royal couple of Bollywood will be seen on the upcoming final episode of Now Bingeing by Tata Play Binge. 

In the episode, Saif Ali Khan, having completed over 30 years in the industry, gives his take on ‘Stardom’, and talks about his star-filled family. Catch the entire episode for more such ‘juicy’ details. 

Speaking about his perspective on ‘Stardom’, Saif Ali Khan said, “I suppose we (Kareena and I) are different in this sense, I thought of myself as a star and I don’t really want to either. I mean, I like being a star, I don't want to be delusional also, in the sense that, it's quite easy to be. It’s nice to be realistic. I think my parents are big stars, my father is a big star, very realistic, very normal about it. So there’s so much more in like to be real about, so I think my focus has kind of always been on that.”

Tune in to Tata Play Binge to catch the full episode. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look