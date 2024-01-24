Saif Ali Khan Gets Candid On Stardom, Says 'I Like Being A Star'

New Delhi: Bollywood’s ‘It’ couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are back on screen together and they are serving! Spilling a whole cup of tea about their personal and professional lives, the royal couple of Bollywood will be seen on the upcoming final episode of Now Bingeing by Tata Play Binge.

In the episode, Saif Ali Khan, having completed over 30 years in the industry, gives his take on ‘Stardom’, and talks about his star-filled family. Catch the entire episode for more such ‘juicy’ details.

Speaking about his perspective on ‘Stardom’, Saif Ali Khan said, “I suppose we (Kareena and I) are different in this sense, I thought of myself as a star and I don’t really want to either. I mean, I like being a star, I don't want to be delusional also, in the sense that, it's quite easy to be. It’s nice to be realistic. I think my parents are big stars, my father is a big star, very realistic, very normal about it. So there’s so much more in like to be real about, so I think my focus has kind of always been on that.”

Tune in to Tata Play Binge to catch the full episode.