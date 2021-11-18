हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan once lost 70 per cent of his earnings in property scam in Mumbai - Here's what happened

Saif Ali Khan, in a candid chat with his 'Buty Aur Bably 2' co-star Rani Mukerji, has revealed how he was once scammed in a property deal and suffered a huge financial loss. He revealed that he has still not been able to get the property for his office space.

New Delhi: In a candid conversation, Saif Ali Khan has now revealed how he was once scammed in a property deal in Mumbai and lost quite a bit of his earnings. The actor revealed that he invested in a property and lost over 70 per cent of all his money into it. 

Saif further revealed that he was hoping to get access to the property, but the lockdown struck and he still hasn't got his office space. "It was all to do with property. I was told I would get it in three years but I still haven’t got it. I lost almost 70 per cent of everything I had earned till that time," the actor said.

Saif made the revelations in a candid chat with Rani Mukerji. The duo has been busy promoting their upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The video of the conversation was shared on YouTube by the film’s production house, Yash Raj Films. In a segment of the video, Saif and Rani also spoke about their infamous kiss in 2004 released 'Hum Tum', and called it the worst kiss in the history of cinema. 

