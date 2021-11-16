Saif Ali Khan plans to take wifey Kareena Kapoor and kids to theatre for Bunty Aur Babli 2!

New Delhi: Bollywood's chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan feels ‘clean family entertainers have become a rarity' and is thrilled that he can take his entire family to the theatre to watch his next ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ when it releases on November 19, 2021.

Saif reveals, “I will definitely take my entire family to watch Bunty Aur Babli 2. Clean family entertainers have become a rarity in our industry today and this film belongs to that quintessential Hindi comedy genre that you can take your full family to have a good time. It’s rooted in the Indian film language yet extremely modern and cool for today’s youth and family. In fact, this movie is made for every age group and you can even take your kids to watch this movie!”

"I’m really happy that we did a film that can invite families back to the theatres and try and make them smile after 2 years. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a film that has something for every age group and that’s what makes it special," he added.

Saif believes that people are looking for a reason to smile again as the pandemic subsides and laugh-out-loud comedies like Bunty Aur Babli 2 can entertain people to the fullest.

He says, “In today’s environment when people are coming out of the pandemic, they want to see entertainers that they can watch with their families because every family across the world was in a lockdown. People haven’t celebrated with each other and they are wanting to now. So, I hope our film entertains the whole country and leaves people in splits!”

Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2, which releases on November 19, is an out-and-out comedy that will pit two sets of con-artists called Bunty and Babli, from different generations, against each other!

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji play the OG Bunty Babli while Gully Boy hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari, play the new Bunty Babli.

It has been directed by Varun V Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.