Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur wanted to be 'bad guy, rob the bank' after watching ‘Tanhaji’

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan who is all set with the release of his upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 has now shared few anecdotes about his little toddler Taimur Ali Khan.

In a recently released video by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on their YouTube channel, Saif Ali Khan, who will be playing the role of Bunty in the film, was seen sharing details about Tim’s choices. He shared that his son would run behind people violently with fake swords after watching his film Tanhaji.

Watch the video here: (Courtesy: YRF/YouTube)

He said, "Taimur is a bit like picking up fake swords and chasing people violently after Tanhaji. Laughing, Rani said, "That's what the best thing to do for him right now."

Then Saif was quick to respond, “No, I have no idea what we're doing. Just hoping for the best. I keep saying, 'This is the good guy, this is the role' but he's like 'I want to be the bad guy and I want to rob the bank and I want to steal everyone's money'."

When Rani said, "He's going in another direction", Saif replied, "It's a thought that but ya." He also said, "I just hand over to his mother (Kareena Kapoor) and say 'Please sort this out, please sort this out'."

For the unversed, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release on November 19 and is an out-and-out comedy that will pit two sets of con-artists called Bunty and Babli, from different generations, against each other.

While Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji play the OG Bunty Babli, Gully Boy hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari, play the new Bunty Babli. The family entertainer is directed by Varun V. Sharma.