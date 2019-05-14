close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan shuts down troll who attacked him with a 'Nawab' jibe

Well, Saif sure knows how to shut these haters once and for all!

Saif Ali Khan shuts down troll who attacked him with a &#039;Nawab&#039; jibe

New Delhi: The chhote of Nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan has a witty sense of humour which helped him shut down a troll recently. The actor was seen on Arbaaz Khan's celebrity chat show 'Pinch' where the host usually shares the comments dropped by users on social media.

Arbaaz read out how a troll tried to take a jibe at Saif for being a Nawab. The troll had written how he felt to be a Nawab and hold on to his rotten hukumat. Well, Saif in his own style added humour to it by saying, “I have never been interested in being a nawab. I prefer eating kebabs.”

Now that's like a true blue boss!

Saif is not the only one who has been attacked by trolls on social media. Several Bollywood stars have been mercilessly trolled by haters for either posting a picture or video on social media handles.

Another troll on Arbaaz's show had tried to take a jibe at Saif for wearing a simple kurta at Sonam Kapoor 's wedding, to which the 'Sacred Games' star replied saying, “It was her wedding, not mine.”

Well, Saif sure knows how to shut these haters once and for all!

 

Tags:
Saif Ali KhanNawabArbaaz KhanpinchTrolls
Next
Story

Anushka Sharma reveals why she's in no hurry to sign films

Must Watch

PT12M35S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 16th May 2019