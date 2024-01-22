Saif Ali Khan Undergoes Tricep Surgery, Actor Is Grateful To Fans For Wishes

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalised, the 'Hum Tum' star has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan's team confirms that he recently underwent tricep surgery for an old injury that got triggered while performing an action sequence for his latest movie. He is now well on his way to making a speedy recovery.

Actor says, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well wishers for thier love and concern."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor.

The makers of Devara recently released the teaser in which NTR Jr was seen in a ruthless avatar. The teaser begun by introducing seas, ships, and a world filled with bloodshed. NTR Jr roared as Devara in a different avatar.



The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.