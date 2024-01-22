trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712697
NewsLifestylePeople
SAIF ALI KHAN

Saif Ali Khan Undergoes Tricep Surgery, Actor Is Grateful To Fans For Wishes

Saif Ali Khan's team confirms that he recently underwent a tricep surgery for an old injury that got triggered while performing an action sequence for his latest movie. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Saif Ali Khan Undergoes Tricep Surgery, Actor Is Grateful To Fans For Wishes Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalised, the 'Hum Tum' star has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan's team confirms that he recently underwent tricep surgery for an old injury that got triggered while performing an action sequence for his latest movie. He is now well on his way to making a speedy recovery.

Actor says, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well wishers for thier love and concern." 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor.

The makers of Devara recently released the teaser in which NTR Jr was seen in a ruthless avatar. The teaser begun by introducing seas, ships, and a world filled with bloodshed. NTR Jr roared as Devara in a different avatar.
 
The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry