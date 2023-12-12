New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan continues to charm us with his unapologetic authenticity and effortless style in his recent pictures that are going viral on the internet. The actor is not there on social media and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan often drops his amazing pictures. Now, after a recent photoshoot, Saif's fan pages have taken over the internet with the new pictures.

Saif showcases his cool and casual side proving that his charisma remains unparalleled, placing him in a league of his own. Wearing a grey blazer with a tee and denims, he turns basic clothes into a fashion statement and his infectious smile consistently captures our hearts.

Beyond his impeccable style, Saif is known for his versatility in portraying nuanced and diverse roles on the big screen. His upcoming film, 'Devara,' has fans eagerly anticipating his new avatar as Bhaira, proving that Saif is truly unstoppable in the world of cinema and beloved figure in the heart of fans.