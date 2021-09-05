हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saira Banu discharged from hospital and doing well, says family friend Faisal Farooqui

Actress Saira Banu was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital on August 28 following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar. She has been discharged now, according to her family friend Faisal Farooqui.

File photo

Mumbai: Veteran actor Saira Banu has returned home after being discharged from a hospital here, close family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Sunday.

The 77-year-old "Padosan" actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, in Khar on August 28 following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar.

"Saira ji is doing well. She's discharged and is back home. Resting. Thank you for your prayers," Farooqui told PTI.

On Thursday, a hospital doctor had said that Saira Banu has been diagnosed with a heart problem -- acute coronary syndrome.

Saira Banu's husband and screen icon Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment.

The couple, who acted together in several films, including "Sagina" and "Gopi", got married in 1966.

Saira Banu made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee and went on to appear in movies such as Bluff Master, Jhuk Gaya Aasman, Aayi Milan Ki Bela, Pyar Mohabbat, Victoria No. 203, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Resham Ki Dori, Shagird and Diwana.

