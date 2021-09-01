Saira Banu's heart condition stable, may be discharged soon

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actress of yesteryears, Saira Banu who suffered from a heart problem called ischemia, has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital to treatment but is said to be stable now, her doctor said on Wednesday.

Saira Banu, 77, - the widow of legendary actor, the late Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar - was rushed to the ICU of the hospital in Khar, three days ago.

According to eminent cardiologist Dr Nitin S. Gokhale who is attending on her, the left ventricle in her heart had stopped functioning and led to ingress of water in her heart and lungs.

"The problem has been controlled for now and she is medically much better now. We shall shift her out of the ICU tomorrow (Thursday) and then decide further measures," Gokhale told IANS.

Saira Banu's health sparked concerns on social media with many praying and wishing for her speedy recovery and early discharge from the hospital.

Starting her acting career as a teen in 1961 with the film "Junglee", she went on to become one of the topmost heroines in the 1960s-1970s era, working with the leading actors of the day and starring in the biggest films.

In the past few years, she earned legions of admirers for the manner in which she stood by and cared for her husband Dilip Kumar who was ailing for several years before he passed away on July 7 aged 98.