Salim Khan's 87th birthday: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita reunite for low-key celebrations at home

NEW DELHI: Bollywood screenwriter and producer Salim Khan, who turned 87 on Thursday, celebrated the occasion with his family members. Some photos from his birthday celebrations have been shared on social media in which Salim is seen posing with his family members.

His son Arbaaz Khan took to social media and shared glimpses from the fam-jam session. The noted writer is seen with a platter full of food served before him. Also seen in the photo are Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, Ahil Sharma, Alvira Khan Sharma, Helen and Salma Khan. Salman, who is seen standing behind his father dressed in a black tee and a cap, is seen holding his niece Ayat Sharma.

In the second, Arbaaz Khan is seen posing with Salim Khan on a couch. The third photo shows him planting a peck on his father's cheek.

Arbaaz Khan captioned the post writing, "Happy birthday Daddy."

Karisma Kapoor also wished Salim Khan on his birthday, writing, "Happy birthday Salim uncle."

Sanjay Kapoor, who worked with Salman Khan in 'Sirf Tum' and 'Auzaar', wrote, "Happy birthday uncle. kaam tho hum Acha hi kartey hain @arbaazkhanofficial."

Meanwhile, Salim Khan's son-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared a post full of throwback pictures and he wrote, "Happy birthday father-in-law."

Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan has penned a string of cult classics in collaboration with Javed Akhtar. Famously called as Salim-Javed, the duo has scripted many commercially and critically accepted films like 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Zanjeer', 'Deewaar', 'Trishul', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Dostana', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Sholay', 'Mr India', 'Don', and many more.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan was recently seen in web-series 'Tanaav' alongside Manav Vij which streamed exclusively on Sony Liv.

Salman Khan was last seen in the film 'Antim', directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He also announced the second installment of 'Bajrangi Bahaijaan'. The actor's forthcoming projects include 'Kick 2', with Jacqueline Fernandez and 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen on 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', alongside former Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill.