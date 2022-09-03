Salma Hayek rings into her 56th birthday in a 'rocking' red bikini- WATCH

New Delhi: Hollywood star Salma Hayek is celebrating her 56th birthday in a bright red bikini.

On Friday, the `House of Gucci` star uploaded a celebration-themed dance video to Instagram. "Happy 56th birthday to me!!!" the Mexican-American star wrote in English and in Spanish, adding a red heart, dancing and a lips emoji. She finished off the caption with "#alwaysgrateful."

Thousands of fans and peers left her sweet messages. Drake wrote, "Happy Birthday to my muse," with six heart emojis and Zoe Saldana wrote, "Happy birthday salmita Linda!" "Nice!" comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, with a fan adding, "Feliz cumpleanos queen!"

On Monday, the actress published yet another bikini picture on Instagram, where she frequently displays her body. Lista para la semana. #Monday," she wrote as she posed on a balcony in a black bikini, with a black and white cover-up shawl and a large black sun hat.

Hayek married French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault in 2009, and ever since, she has been accused of marrying the Kering CEO merely for his wealth.

Actor Dax Shepard, one of the doubters, stated on a 2021 edition of his podcast "Armchair Expert" that he first didn`t comprehend what Hayek saw in Pinault, 60, at the time.

"I was like, oh, OK, she married a rich guy, maybe that`s why she married him, I don`t know," the actor confessed, per Yahoo! Entertainment. "I meet him and I`m like, this guy is so foxy -- oh my God, the confidence, his eyes, he`s so good-looking and charming and I was like, oh, this motherf--ker could`ve been broke. He`s a bombshell."

Hayek concurred with those opinions and responded to charges of gold-digging squarely. "You know the thing is that in pictures you cannot begin to guess the magic in him," said the Oscar nominee. "He`s made me become a much better person, and grow in such a good, healthy way."

Hayek continued: "And you know when I married him, everybody said, `Oh, it`s an arranged marriage, she married him for the money. I`m like, `yeah, whatever, b---h.` Think what you want: 15 years together, and we are strong in love."

She acknowledged that she, too, was susceptible to such biases. "And I had that by the way. It was the last thing I wanted -- it was not my type at all. And I came in with the preconceptions and he [melted] them all away," admitted Hayek, who has a net worth of $200 million herself, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The couple shares a 14-year-old daughter Valentina.