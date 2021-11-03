Salman Khan and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur turn heads at Diwali party, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur turned heads at the recently held Diwali bash hosted by producer Ramesh Taurani. Bhaijaan was clicked with his ladylove and both were twinning in black.

The paps on duty managed to get the pictures and video. Take a look here:

The duo was recently papped together at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash a few days back. Many celebs were spotted at the party including Riteish Deshmukh with his wife Genelia D'Souza, TV couple Shabbir Ahluwalia with wife Kanchi Kaul among others.

On the work front, Salman and Aayush will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming actioner Antim: The Final Truth. It has been helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and the high-octane trailer was released a day back. The film also marks the debut of Mahima Makwana.

Antim: The Final Truth’ is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.

The film will be globally released in theatres by Zee Studios on November 26, 2021.