हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur turn heads at Diwali party, video goes viral - Watch

On the work front, Salman and Aayush will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming actioner Antim: The Final Truth. 

Salman Khan and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur turn heads at Diwali party, video goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur turned heads at the recently held Diwali bash hosted by producer Ramesh Taurani. Bhaijaan was clicked with his ladylove and both were twinning in black. 

The paps on duty managed to get the pictures and video. Take a look here: 

The duo was recently papped together at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash a few days back. Many celebs were spotted at the party including Riteish Deshmukh with his wife Genelia D'Souza, TV couple Shabbir Ahluwalia with wife Kanchi Kaul among others. 

On the work front, Salman and Aayush will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming actioner Antim: The Final Truth. It has been helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and the high-octane trailer was released a day back. The film also marks the debut of Mahima Makwana.

Antim: The Final Truth’ is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.

The film will be globally released in theatres by Zee Studios on November 26, 2021.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanIulia VanturSalman Khan girlfriendsalman khan videoSalman Khan Iulia VanturDiwali 2021Diwali party
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi enjoy pre-Diwali dinner with Manish Malhotra

Must Watch

PT1M54S

Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi returns home after joining COP26