Salman Khan apologises to Athiya Shetty on Arbaaz Khan's show, father Suniel Shetty reacts! - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently appeared in his brother Arbaaz Khan's talk show - Pinch 2 and addressed rumours about him and also answered interesting questions. During one segment, Arbaaz Khan asked Salman about the people he followed on Instagram and asked him to recall who he didn't follow on Instagram from a list of names that included Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty and Sangeeta Bijlani.

Salman guessed and stated Sangeeta Bijlani as his answer, however, Arbaaz revealed to him that he wasn't following Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty! This caught Salman off-guard and he sweetly apologised to Athiya and promised her that he will follow her on the social media platform. It was quite an adorable moment.

Check out the interview below:

Interestingly, Suniel Shetty commented on the incident and called the situation the 'cutest thing to happen' on screen in an interview with a leading daily. He told ETimes, "Salman is family. Whatever he does he does from his heart. When he said sorry to Athiya on screen, it is the cutest thing to happen. They have a beautiful relationship. As for me, I cherish my relationship with him. And, it takes a man to say sorry. Fantastic!"

Earlier, Salman had responded to a few bizarre statements made by trolls in the show as the concept of the show is such that the guest reacts to trolls and their comments. One troll accused him of having a wife Noor and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai. Salman completely dismissed such outlandish claims.

Besides Salman, other celeb guests on Pinch season 2 include Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan.